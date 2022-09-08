AEG Las Vegas Promotes Sally Bae To SVP Of Global Partnerships

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG announced the promotion of Sally Bae to the post of senior vice president of global partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas, the company’s joint venture with MGM Resorts that oversees T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In her new role, will take the lead on revenue generation for T-Mobile Arena as well as the MGM Grand Garden Arena with a focus on securing and maintaining partners for both venues, including naming rights, founding partners, and venue partners. She will also oversee the inventory of premium accommodations in the two arenas, including Bunker Suites, Loge Boxes, Terrace Tables and Club Seats.

Bae will also oversee the business development at both arenas as well as the sales team and executives at T-Mobile Arena, monitoring and evaluating the sales department’s revenue and goals, leading budget decisions, and accessing overall team and individual team member performances.

“T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena are two of the busiest and most exciting entertainment and sports destinations in the country. Sally’s impressive track record at both venues combined with her expertise in new business development and revenue generation makes her the perfect fit for this expanded new role,” said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer of AEG. “She has been and will continue to be a valuable asset to growing our business in Las Vegas, and we look forward to continuing to serve the many fans who pass through both venues as well as our new and existing partners under her leadership.”

Bae, who previously served as VP of partnerships, will continue to be based out of T-Mobile Arena and report to Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer of AEG.

She joined AEG eight years ago as the second hire at T-Mobile Arena, starting as director of premium and service before being promoted to VP. Before joining AEG, she oversaw sales at luxury developments in Los Angeles, including The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE.

“I am truly grateful to work for this company and in this capacity,” said Bae. “I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities this new position presents.”