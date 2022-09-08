The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jeff Hanna

Jeff Hanna has been in every iteration of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, from “Mr. Bojangles” to “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” to “Fishin’ in the Dark” to their just released album “Dirt Does Dylan.” We discuss all of these eras!

