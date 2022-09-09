NYC’s Electric Zoo Festival Reports Near Full Sellout For 2022

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Electric Zoo, the long-running electronic music festival drew more than 100,000 fans to New York’s Randall Island Park on Labor Day weekend with fest organizers reporting that both Saturday and Sunday were fully sold out this ear.

For 2022, the festival featured a brand new layout with the revamped Antheon, The Landing, Morphosis, and Levitron featuring pyro, fireworks, and LED walls as part of their A.I. assisted production

The festival’s lineup featured a roster of heavyweight EDM artists such as Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Diplo, Martin Garrix, Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren.

“We’ve set a goal of bringing an improved experience for EZoo fans during this transitional year by introducing all-new stages, innovative production, and creating a more immersive feel to the festival. I believe we’ve done the best we could in the short time that we had – now, with a full year of preparations, we are going to take the next step and welcome New Yorkers and guests from all over the world into a new era of festival experiences,” said Billy Bildstein, the new owner of Electric Zoo.

“Having spent 13 years with EZoo since its inception, I have to say that this was one of the most special editions we’ve ever had. Working together with the new ownership we’ve brought about the start of an inspiring collaboration. We’re thrilled by support and such positive feedback from our fans, artists, and the industry – and can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store next year,” added Michael Julian, Electric Zoo, Chief Of Marketing.