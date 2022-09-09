Singer-Songwriter Casey McQuillen Announces Headlining Tour In The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer/songwriter and activist Casey McQuillen announced plans to bring her live performances to the UK with a five city headlining tour in October.

The tour kicks off in Edinburgh on October 4th, with additional shows in Newcastle, Liverpool, and Leicester before wrapping in London on October 5th.

The tour will see McQuillen performing material from her latest album, Skinny,

She’s also on tour with British singer-songwriter James Morrison with shows across Europe through September. ear. Those performances will kick off September 17 in Berne, Switzerland, and wrap up in Amsterdam on September 27.

“I had such an amazing time on tour with James Morrison earlier this year. I cannot wait to get back out there and share my music with all the amazing fans both old and (hopefully) new!” explained McQuillen. “Also having the opportunity to do a few solo shows AND bring the ‘You Matter’ Tour back to Europe before culminating in my hometown of Boston is a dream come true.”

In addition, she plans to return to the U.S. for new dates for her “You Matter” anti-bullying program in October.

With James Morrison

9/17 Berne, Switzerland @ Bierhübeli

9/18 Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

9/19 Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

9/21 Paris, France @ Trabendo

9/22 Antwerpen, Belgium @ Muziekcentrum Trix

9/23 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

9/25 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Zoom Frankfurt

9/26 Köln, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

9/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Headlining

10/4 Edinburgh, United Kingdom

10/5 Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, United Kingdom

10/6 Liverpool, United Kingdom

10/7 Leicester, United Kingdom

10/8 London, United Kingdom