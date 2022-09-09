Lizzo Partners With Voter Advocacy Organization HeadCount Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Lizzo is teaming up with the voter engagement organization HeadCount in a bid to encourage her fans to make their voices heard and vote during the upcoming election cycle.

As part of their effort, HeadCount volunteers will be on hand during Lizzo’s tour stops to help fans check their voter registration status and register to vote.

Lizzo is the latest artist to partner with HeadCount and joins acts such as Dave Matthews Band, Lauv, Odesza, Roxy Music, The Killers, Wu-Tang Clan, Idles, Alicia Keys, and numerous others in hosting voter registration activities at shows.

HeadCount will also be in full effect at multiple major festivals this year, including Bourbon & Beyond, Borderland, Sea Hear Now, Firefly, Lost Lands, Rolling Loud NYC, Farm Aid, Austin City Limits and Global Citizen, among others.

Founded in 2004, HeadCount is a non-profit, non-partisan voter registration organization that seeks to leverage the power of live music to help drive voter engagement and participation in democracy.