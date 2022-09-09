The Entertainment / Music Industry Responds to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (September 8) has been felt throughout the music industry as various organizations and artists take time to pay tribute to the British monarch, who passed at the age of 96.

In honor of her death, Thursday night’s Mercury Prize ceremony in London was postponed at the 11th hour once news of her death hit the media. The audience for the Mercury Prize awards ceremony had already arrived at London’s Hammersmith Apollo when the Queen’s death was announced. Shortly afterward, organizers canceled the event and asked attendees to leave the venue.

Confirming that the awards show would not go ahead, organizers of the Mercury Prize said: “Tonight’s Mercury Prize event has been postponed at this time of great national sorrow. We know everyone involved in the Mercury Prize will understand. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. We will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able”.

Some organizations and artists who have released a statement are below:

UK Music – “We are deeply saddened at the news of the Queen’s death. Putting public service above all else, she was a role model to millions across the world. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those whose lives she touched over many years. May she rest in peace”.

Mick Jagger – “For my whole life, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal Family”.

For my whole life, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Musicians’ Union: “The MU is saddened by the news of the death of the Queen and joins the country in paying its respects. Her passing is a significant and sad event”. The union’s General Secretary, Naomi Pohl, added: “The Queen has been a constant figure throughout many crises, recessions, and of course the recent pandemic, and she has seen many governments come and go.”

“Countless musicians have performed for her over the years,” she went on, “from military bands to the Royal Variety Performances and her jubilee events. And who can forget [Brian May] performing on the roof of Buckingham Palace? She’s met high-profile musicians and music industry figures and engaged with people from all walks of life, and we pay our respects”.

CEO of BPI, Geoff Taylor: “We share in our nation’s grief and mourning at the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with her family. From the music sector, we give heartfelt thanks for a lifetime of selfless duty and public service”.

Paul McCartney expressed his affection for the woman who knighted him in 1997. “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace,” McCartney wrote in a tweet. “Long live The King.”

Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister – “We are all devastated. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

Elton John stated: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly”.

In addition, John honored the Queen during his Toronto concert on Thursday. “We have the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. She was an inspiring person to be around — I’ve been around her, and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine care and warmth.”

“I’m 75 — she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore. But I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked bloody hard,” he told the audience.

Rob Halford –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metal God (@robhalfordlegacy)

The Walt Disney Company – “We join those mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and our thoughts and condolences are with her family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth.”

Def Leppard – “Dignity. If there’s ever one word to describe this wonderful lady & monarch it’s dignity. We will never see the likes of this again. She has transcended eras with good grace and service to her country that is unparalleled anywhere or by anyone. Thank you your Majesty for a lifetime of great memories and leadership.”

Ozzy Osbourne – “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“For most Canadians, we have known no other Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives. Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada’s modern history. Over the course of 70 years and twenty-three Royal Tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major historical milestones.

“Her Majesty vowed to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Queen Elizabeth II for honoring this vow and for a lifetime of service.

“Her Majesty’s reign spanned so many decades – a period when we came into our own as a confident, diverse, and forward-looking country. It is her wisdom, compassion, and warmth that we will always remember and cherish. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I express our heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden – “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Dame Helen Mirren –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren)

Duran Duran – “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways. We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth. We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran)

Annie Lennox – “I just found out that HRH The Queen has peacefully passed away. One of my early memories from the late 50s is standing on the roadside among a crowd of people waving little Union Jack flags as we waited for the royal car to drive by”.

“A monarch’s life is lived with two distinct sides,” Lennox said. “One is as an outwards facing public figure and representative of their country, and the other is as a human being and private person. There is a difference between the two. Queen Elizabeth came from a time in history when there was still a modicum of separation between them. I think she did an incredible job of staying on course throughout the extraordinary events of her reign and her lifetime”, she concluded. “Whether you happen to be pro or anti monarchy, there’s no question that she totally performed her duties par excellence right up to a few days before her passing. I doubt that anyone can compare to her. Britain has lost one of its most outstanding monarchs, the like of which I doubt will ever be seen again. RIP Queen Elizabeth”.

Stevie Nicks –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Nicks (@stevienicks)

Jon Bon Jovi – “Queen Elizabeth was the ultimate example of service and duty … today is a sad day.”

In perhaps the shortest tribute but most poignant, Patti Smith said:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith)

RIP Queen.