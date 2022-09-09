ASM Global Appoints Dan Hoffend as Executive Vice President, Convention Centers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global has named Daniel Hoffend, executive vice president (EVP), convention centers.

Hoffend is a former executive of Freeman, a leader in producing events for trade shows and corporations. At Freeman, Hoffend oversaw one of the industry’s largest networks of experts in the space. In 2021, Hoffend co-authored the book Who Gets It?!, which outlines how to find, motivate and retain top talent.

“This is a key area of growth for us not only in the US but in Asia, Europe, and Australia,” said ASM President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Bension. “Dan’s extensive experience will provide far and away the most diverse and enriching opportunities the industry has ever seen, ranging from new building opportunities to working with destination marketing organizations to refining ASM’s proprietary asset-based management system that maximizes the return from public venues.”

In his role, Hoffend will lead ASM Global’s convention growth plan, serve as an industry spokesperson on behalf of ASM Global, and design and implement long-term business strategies that enhance existing account relationships. In addition, Hoffend will create opportunities for new account development and design new revenue streams to drive growth.

Hoffend will work closely with ASM executive Bob McClintock, who is shifting roles to focus on the planned operational enhancements in the division.

“I look forward to working with Bob and ASM Global’s unparalleled convention center leadership team in leveraging ASM Global’s industry-leading innovations to drive content and deliver exceptional experiences for organizers, attendees, corporations, and municipal partners throughout North America worldwide,” Hoffend said. “I’m also eager to help continue ASM Global’s efforts to strengthen our communities where we do business via our sustainability efforts and other ASM Global Acts philanthropic programs.”

ASM Global currently features 98 international convention centers and 23 million square feet of convention center space and hosts more than 160 million guests annually.