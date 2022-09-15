UTA Promotes David Kramer to President and Jay Sures to Vice Chairman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – United Talent Agency (UTA) has announced new roles for former co-presidents David Kramer and Jay Sures. Kramer has been named president, while Sures will become vice chairman. The duo has been co-presidents of the company since 2017.

Deadline reports the realignment of their roles is intended to allow the veteran company executives to focus on their respective strengths in growing the agency.

UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer shared the news of Kramer and Sures’ promotions in a company-wide email sent Tuesday (September 13).

Zimmer noted that Kramer’s appointment to the president “acknowledges the important role he serves as my close strategic partner, leader of a large part of UTA’s operations and forward-thinking business builder. Again and again, David has been a trusted ally to clients and a passionate champion of our people and our culture. Having David as our president underscores my confidence in the future direction and stewardship of our business.”

Earlier this year, Kramer led the charge in UTA’s acquisition of the UK agency, Curtis Brown Group. With Zimmer, he also led the process of securing top global finance firm, EQT, as UTA’s largest outside investor. Kramer’s early career focused on film. He has overseen more than a dozen of the company’s practices, including all its motion picture divisions, and started several new areas, including publishing and podcasting.

In the memo, Zimmer also heaped praise on Sures, a 2016 inductee into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Zimmer described Sures as “the ultimate power plower” and noted that his “contributions to UTA over three decades are enormous.”

“He has played a major role in systematically building our television group, including literary and talent, into an industry leader while representing a wide roster of clients. He also oversees, and continues to grow, our news, speakers, and culture and leadership groups,” Zimmer wrote. “As Vice Chairman, we will rely even more on Jay’s unique blend of instincts, intelligence, deep connections, and external relationships to continue to drive our business forward across many dimensions.”

Sures and Kramer started their careers at the bottom, working in mailrooms before networking with UTA co-founder Peter Benedek 30 and 33 years ago.