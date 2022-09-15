Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma Headline the Inaugural Los Angeles The Capital of Culture and Creativity (LA3C) Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the two-day culture and creativity festival called Los Angeles the Capital of Culture and Creativity Festival (LA3C), as announced by the Penske Media Corporation on Wednesday (September 14).

Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will be joined by SEVENTEEN and Snoop Dogg, who will also perform. The full lineup (musicians, chefs, artists) will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The culture and creativity festival takes place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10 – 11. The festival’s mission is to connect communities through music, food, and art, exclusive to the LA community. LA3C will also support the next generation of creative talent in LA by working with the nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent.

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity, and its creativity,” said PMC Chairman, CEO, and Founder Jay Penske. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

“It is an honor and privilege to build this festival,” added Juan Mora, LA3C’s chief executive. “We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity, and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and commitment to positively impacting the city of Los Angeles inspire us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”