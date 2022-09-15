Steven Gringer Promoted to VP of A&R at Pulse Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group (PMG), announced today (September 14) that Steven Gringer has been promoted to Vice President, A&R at PMG.

Gringer was previously Senior Creative Director. He is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Ashley Calhoun, President, PMG. His responsibilities include signing and developing PMG’s roster of songwriters and producers and helping to oversee international creative affairs.

Gringer works with producer Angel Lopez who recently executive produced Jack Harlow’s album Come Home The Kids Miss You –including the hit single “First Class,” which spent three weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gringer’s direct signings in the past few years have also had releases with Justin Bieber, Polo G, Maroon 5, Lana Del Rey, and others, and have written hit singles charting across pop, alternative, rhythmic, and latin radio.

PMG says that Gringer has contributed significantly to the development of the company’s latin, pop, hip-hop and international roster.

Gringer joined PMG in 2014 as A&R Coordinator and soon after promoted to Creative Director that same year. In 2018, Gringer was promoted to Senior Creative Director.

Cutler and Abraham said: “PMG’s A&R team has an instinctive, deft ability to find and sign unique talent early and then works really hard to create impactful opportunities to help our writers and producers share their music with the world.

“Steven is a key member of our team – he has a rare ability to work across genres, landing pop, latin, hip-hop and international opportunities for our roster. This is one of the things that has earned him respect from the broader creative community.

“Steven’s work for our roster has been an important part of the PULSE A&R team’s success and we’re thrilled to recognize that with this promotion.”

Gringer added: “PMG has established itself as a very forward-thinking music publisher. The company culture has given the creative team an incredible vision and philosophy for nurturing and developing talent – that’s what sets us apart from other music publishers. Our team’s passion for artistry and music continues to inspire me every day. Our diverse roster is a reflection of the company’s mission to create a sanctuary for musicians, created by musicians.

“I am fortunate to have been a part of the company for over eight years, and I’m incredibly thankful to Scott, Josh, and Ashley for their belief in me. It is an honor to continue to work with PULSE’s brilliant team and roster.”