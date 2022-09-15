Small Fire Breaks Out at Panic! At the Disco Concert at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (CelebrityAccess) – The Panic! At The Disco concert at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, Wednesday night (September 14) became a little too “lit” when a small fire broke out onstage.

Social media videos show a small fire while the band performs on the stage.

Social media videos of the incident show staff hurrying onto the stage to extinguish the flames. One fan reported that the fire was due to a malfunction with the pyrotechnic machine. The audience for this show – part of the “Viva Las Vengeance” tour could be heard cheering as the fire was put out.

Frontman Brendon Urie continued to dance and do this thing, seemingly unaware of the fire behind him.

Concertgoers reported to CBS WCCO that crews put the fire out quickly and as they say in show business, “The show must (and did) go on.”