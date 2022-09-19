Fire Breaks Out At The Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A blaze broke out at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night, leaving a stand of trees nearby scorched but doing no damage to the iconic concert venue.

According to Los Angeles CW affiliate KTLA, the fire broke out as fans were leaving the family themed “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” event on Saturday night and were contained to a stand of palm trees outside of the venue.

“That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day,” the department tweeted. “Thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the fire, but several people captured the blaze in videos posted to social media.