Milly Petriella Joins Milk & Honey As MD Of Australasia And Director of Cultural and Social Responsibility

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Music industry veteran Milly Petriella has been appointed as Managing Director of the Australasia territory, and Director of Cultural and Social Responsibility for the management company worldwide.

Petriella, who will be based in Sydney, starts her new role at the management company on October 1st, reporting to Lucas Keller, the company’s President & Founder and Peter Coquillard, Milk & Honey’s Head of International.

“Milly has been a friend of Milk & Honey for many years, so it’s with great pleasure that I welcome her to the family. As one of the most beloved executives in Australia and New Zealand by songwriters and artists, we could not think of a better way to upgrade our

Sydney presence. We are bullish about ANZ and bringing prolific talent to the global stage and want to be the preeminent management company in the territory for songwriter and producer management,” Keller said.

Petriella comes to Milk & Honey after almost three decades as Director of Membership Relations & Partnerships at APRA AMCOS where she created and oversaw programs for the organization’s 111,000 + writer and publisher members.

During her tenure, she established offices for APRA AMCOS in London, Nashville and Los Angeles and was responsible for the introduction of the International Achievement Awards, the Global Music Awards, and the creation of the Billions List Awards.

She also helped to raise a million dollars over ten years managing the Vanda and Young Global Songwriting Competition on behalf of NORO (Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy charity).

“I am incredibly excited to join the Milk & Honey team and to champion their diversity goals . The representation of women, people of colour and the LGBTQ+ community is important to Milk & Honey, not only within its rosters of clients but also within their team. Building and creating environments that are safe and inclusive within the business and creative community of the music industry need to be lead by organizations. It starts at the top and requires reform, codes of conduct and leadership to provide pathways for all to receive opportunities, mentoring, support and safe working environments. Milk & Honey is committed to this and I hope to help lead this important work and create models for other organizations to join us,” said Milly Petriella.