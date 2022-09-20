Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Crowder, And Chris Tomlin Among The Performers For The 53rd Annual Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Gospel Music Association revealed the performers for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards.

Set for October 18th, the 2022 Dove Awards will feature performances by Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Crowder, Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, and Gateway Worship Español ft. Daniel Calveti, Becky Collazos, Christine D’Clario and Josh Morales.

This year, the Dove Awards will be hosted by Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin.

Tickets for the in-person edition of the Dove Awards at Nashville’s Allen Arena have already sold out. Partners for 2022 include the Christian non-profit Cantinas Arts; WieRok Entertainment and Lipscomb University, who is now in its 8th year as venue host for the Dove Awards.

The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers. Russell E. Hall returns as director, Michael Nolan as scriptwriter, Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.