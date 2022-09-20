PNE Amphitheatre Riot Breaks Out After Lil Baby Cancels BreakOut Festival Headliner Set

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – A riot broke out at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver Sunday night (September 18) after the headliner of a music festival did not perform. Lil Baby was due to perform at the BreakOut Festival but was unable to do so due to illness, according to organizers.

In a statement, the PNE said “this decision was made immediately prior to his scheduled appearance time, and PNE staff were not made aware of the change until the performer had already vacated the site.”

According to staff, there were 5,200 guests in the amphitheatre at the time and about 4,200 of those people left.

“Approximately 1,000 of the guests turned their disappointment into a violent outburst that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to PNE property inside the Amphitheatre and in Hastings Park. It is our understanding that there was additional damage to property outside of Hastings Park, in the community and to local businesses. For this we are incredibly sorry to our neighbours.

The display of senseless violence and aggression has shaken our team. The PNE is proud to host approximately 1800 event days per year, safely and respectfully. Last night’s events are inexcusable and do not reflect the values of the PNE or the vast majority of our guests. We are thankful to the members of the Vancouver Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police who worked quickly to restore order to our community. We will continue to work with them and cooperate in any way possible in the course of their investigation.”

Lil Baby hit up his Instagram Story with an apology to the disappointed concertgoers and those who organized the festival. The “In a Minute” rapper also offered up an explanation for the late cancelation, explaining that he was simply too exhausted to give his all for the performance.

Other rappers who took the stage at this past weekend’s Breakout Festival in Canada include Trippie Redd, Quavo, Polo G and Cordae.

At the end of August, Lil Baby wrapped up a massive co-headlining tour with Chris Brown that saw the rapper perform 27 shows in just over one month.

Vancouver police were called and the crowd did disperse.