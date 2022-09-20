Universal Music Publishing Group Promotes Peter Simmons to Head of A&R

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has immediately promoted Pete Simmons to Head of A&R, UK. Based in London, he will continue reporting to Mike McCormack, Managing Director of UMPG UK. Simmons joined UMPG as an A&R scout in 2014.

UMPG says that Simmons has since “become one of the UK’s most respected young industry talents.”

He serves as A&R for UMPG talent, including Four Tet, Griff, girl in red, Rex Orange County, and more.

Simmons has twice been nominated for Dance and Electronic A&R at the A&R Awards (in 2019 and 2021), the annual UK-focused awards ceremony presented by Music Business Worldwide in London.

McCormack said: “Pete thoroughly deserves this promotion. He’s always been an outstanding and popular member of the A&R team. Even though he’s one of the youngest A&Rs at a major company, he’s shown maturity and confidence way beyond his years.

“His promotion to lead our UK A&R team into the future will give us a fresh energy and perspective and keep the signing and development of exceptional new songwriting talent at the core of what we do.”

Simmons said: “Since joining UMPG in 2014, I’ve had the opportunity to sign and work with all of my favorite artists, songwriters, and managers, and alongside the incredible team I’ve had the pleasure of working with since the start.

“Thank you to Mike and Jody for your faith in me and to all the wonderful artists I get to call my friends, who trust me with their songs. I’m very humbled to be given a shot at this and very excited to see where we take it in the future.”