Stephen Marley And Lukas Nelson Join The Lineup For Tipping Point 2022

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Stephen Marley, son of the late reggae legend Bob Marley, and Lukas Nelson, the son of country music legend Willie Nelson, have been announced for the lineup of the sixth annual Tipping Point all-star benefit concert.

The concert, presented by Tulane University and executive produced by RWE Partners (Love Rocks NYC) will take place on October 21st at The Fillmore New Orleans.

The lineup for the event also includes David Shaw, Ledisi, Jimmie Vaughan, Jon Cleary, Marc Broussard, Jimmy Vivino, George Porter Jr., and Irma Thomas.

Two-time Grammy winner Eric Krasno has been tapped to serve as music director for the night, leading a house band of New Orleans musicians that includes Ivan Neville, Tony Hall, Raymond Weber, and Mark Mullins.

Legendary New Orleans-based festival producer and director Quint Davis will once again serve as Tipping Point’s master of ceremonies.

The concert will help to raise money to support scholarships allowing students to attend Tulane University, regardless of their economic background, and engage the residents of the City of New Orleans.

“This amazing night will feature some of the best local and national musicians performing in support of the best and brightest local and national students as they pursue their dreams at Tulane University,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said.