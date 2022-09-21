Matthew West Named ASCAP’s Christian Music Songwriter Of The Year

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated songwriter Matthew West took top honors when he was named Songwriter of the Year at the 44th Annual ASCAP Christian Music Awards, which will be held across all social media platforms on Wednesday, September 21.

West chalked up the win, the fifth in his career, for his work on the hit songs “Look What You’ve Done,” “My Jesus,” “Scars in Heaven,” “Weary Traveler” and “What If.”

With more than 130 songwriter credits to his name, West has penned hits for Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery and Amy Grant and has performed as a solo artist in his own right. West was previously recognized as the ASCAP Christian Songwriter-Artist of the Year in 2013, 2015 and 2016, is a five-time Grammy nominee and is up for seven nominations at the 2022 Dove Awards in October.

Capitol CMG Publishing receives ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year for the 20th consecutive year, on the strength of songs such as “Be Alright,” “Child of Love,” “In the House,” “Next to Me” and more.

To mark the occasion, the Capitol CMG publishing team will jointly accept the award on a video that will be shared across ASCAP’s social media platforms.

The full list of ASCAP Christian Music Awards winners is available at www.ascap.com/christianawards22