Live Nation Takes An Equity Stake In Halsey’s Cosmetics Business

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced the launch of a partnership with about-face and af94, two cosmetics brands created by “Without Me” hit maker Halsey.

The partnership will see Live Nation offer brand activations for the cosmetic lines at participating venues and festivals and the live entertainment company announced it made an equity investment to support the growth of the brands.

Activations at Live Nation’s participating concert venues and festivals include product samples, self-guided application, and a range of both live and virtual ‘try and buy’ integrations.

“Makeup and music go hand in hand. I don’t fully become Halsey until the transformative moment in front of my mirror, where I lay out my kit. It’s the creative before the creative,” said Halsey, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of about-face and af94 brands. “The Live Nation partnership will usher in a new way to experience the intersection of live entertainment and makeup. Infused with confidence and freedom, everyone in attendance will have the chance to transform in the way that I have long lived to do. Live Nation has given me a platform to express my vision to my audience on stages across the world. Our future together will mean seeing the audiences’ visions come to life from the crowds.”

“Halsey has always pushed boundaries, broken beauty norms and disregarded public opinion in favor of supporting personal forms of self-expression and Live Nation is proud to support that by partnering with about-face and af94,” said Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s Global President of Media and Sponsorship. “Integrating these brands at concerts and festivals encourages boundless creativity, and we’re excited to see what fans lean into as they experiment at shows.”

Halsey debuted her award-winning about-face line in early 2021 and followed up with the Gen-Z facing af94 brand in 2022.