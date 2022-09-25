Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) To Partner In New Entertainment Complex for Milwaukee’s Iron District

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment and music industry goliath Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) will partner in an entertainment complex within Milwaukee’s Iron District, confirmed by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Iron District complex will be located between 10th and North James Lovell streets. It is an estimated $160M project that will include 99 apartments, an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, a 140-room hotel, and a 4,000-capacity performance venue. The proposed opening date will be in 2024.

AEG would operate the 4,000-capacity venue with Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Group (PTG), AEG Presents Chief Communications Officer (CCO) Dennis Dennehy told the BizJournal. AEG promotes a variety of entertainment including big-name music acts Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Elton John, and more.

There’s a competing proposal in Milwaukee right now for a venue in the Deer District. It is currently being opposed by a group of locally owned music venues including PTG. FPC Live and the Milwaukee Bucks are in partnership for the live entertainment venue. However, PTG and allies argue that the parternship would reduce the number of shows the owners can get compared to the national companies AEG and FPC Live.

Live Nation (LN) is a minority owner in FPC Live and a majority owner of Frank Productions.