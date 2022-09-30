Hurricane Ian: Concert Cancellations And Postponements

Satellite images of Hurricane Ian as it comes ashore for the third time in South Carolina. (NOAA)

(CelebrityAccess) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move up the eastern seaboard, concert and live event organizers in the Southeastern United States have been forced to postpone and cancel numerous shows.

Country music singer Luke Bryan rescheduled a trio of Florida concerts this weekend, including performances in Estero on Thursday, West Palm Beach on Friday, and Tampa on Saturday. The shows are now slated to take place on Nov. 2, at Hertz Arena in Estero; Nov. 4, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach; and Saturday, Nov. 5, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd concert, originally scheduled for Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.

The War On Drugs September 29th performance at the Live Oak Amphitheater in Wilmington and their September 30th performance which was originally planned for Firefly Distillery and relocated indoors to the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, has also been canceled.

Jason Aldean rescheduled his October 1st show at Savanna’s Enmarket Arena, with the performance now scheduled to take place on October 16th.

The Second Street Festival, which was to take place in Richmond, Virginia, on October 1st and 2nd, has been cancelled, however, festival headliner Grandmaster Flash has moved his planned performance to Richmond’s Hippodrome Theater on October 1st.

The 48th annual Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach, planned for September 30th to October 2nd, has been cancelled.

“Due to the forecasted heavy rains, tidal flooding, and gusty winds for this weekend, we are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable environment,” organizers stated when announcing the event cancellation.

A concert by southern rockers Molly Hatchet, scheduled for the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville on September 30th, has been postponed.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s October 1st performance at the Moran Theater in Jacksonville has been postponed and is now scheduled to take place on April 20, 2023.

A September 30th performance by Lucius at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre has been canceled.

Gospel singer CeCe Winans’ sold-out October 1st concert at Trinity Baptist Church has been postponed.

If you have any updates or additions to this list, please contact news@celebrityaccess.com