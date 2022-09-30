Moon Crush: Harvest Moon Postponed Due To A Lack Of Event Insurance

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Moon Crush: Harvest Moon, billed as a destination music event set for Florida in October, has been postponed after event organizers ran into challenges securing event insurance.

The event, which was scheduled for Miramar Beach on Floria’s Gulf Coast from October 27 to October 29th, featured performances by Eric Church, Turnpike Troubadours, Grace Potter, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Flatland Calvary, and other artists.

Organizers announced this week that the event will not take place as planned and are working with the artists to find another date that fits into their touring itinerary to reschedule the event.

In a statement, event organizer Topeka said they pulled the plug on the event in October after their current insurance carrier backed away from covering the event during hurricane season.

“We were recently informed by our current insurance carrier, who has provided coverage for our previous Moon Crush Music Vacations, that they are no longer able to underwrite the necessary coverage limits for our Moon Crush “Harvest Moon” event that would protect our guests, artists and vendors in the case of a cancellation due to weather. Despite tireless efforts by our team to find another carrier, we have been unsuccessful.”

“We can not express how truly saddened we are to not be together this Fall for “Harvest Moon”. Our team has put so much heart and time into bringing this event to life. We appreciate your trust in us as a company and hope to cheers you at a future Topeka event. We look forward to the opportunity to show you who we are in person,” the statement added.

Additional Moon Crush events are scheduled for 2023, including Moon Crush: Pink Moon, which is headed to Miramar Beach from April 20-23 with a lineup that includes JJ Grey and Mofro, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and the Black Crowes, among others.