Sailor Moon-Themed Idol Group SG5 Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — SG5 (Sailor Guardians 5), an idol group officially affiliated with the popular anime IP, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, has signed with WME for global representation.

The five member group, which includes Sayaka, Ruri, Miyuu and Kaede, former members of the idol group Happiness, along with new member Rui, will be represented at WME by Ben Totis and David Bradley.

“We are very honored to sign with WME, a home to so many amazing artists! We can’t wait to see what the future holds and are very excited for everyone around the world to hear our music and see our live performances in the future,” the group said in a joint statement.

The group, which debuted in the U.S. earlier this year, has also enlisted Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer BloodPop who will serve as Executive Producer and co-Creative Director of the band. The group is co-managed by LDH Japan Inc. and Three Six Zero.

The group is based on the popular Japanese manga and anime series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, which features a quintet of five magical girls enlisted as guardians to battle against villains to prevent the theft of the Silver Crystal and the destruction of the Solar System.

Since its release in the mid-1990s, the Sailor Moon franchise, in its various renditions, has generated more than $13 billion in worldwide merchandise sales.