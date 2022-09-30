Trevor Noah To Exit The Daily Show, Will Focus On Stand-Up Comedy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — South African comic and late-night television host Trevor Noah announced plans to exit his longtime role as host of Comedy Central’s Daily Show to focus on live performances.

Noah broke the news to viewers on Thursday night, telling his studio audience that after spending 2 years off the road during COVID, he’s ready for a change.

“I spent two years in my apartment [during the Covid-19 shutdown], not on the road,” Noah said on Thursday night. “Standup was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

“We have laughed together; we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” he added.

Noah has hosted the Daily Show since 2015 when longtime host Jon Stewart announced his own exit.

As of yet, Noah has not revealed when he plans to step back from the show and a spokesman for Comedy Central told the Wall Street Journal that the network and Noah are “working on the next steps.”

Watch Trevor Noah announce his plans to exit the Daily Show.