Kane Brown Provides Star Power For The CMA’s First Industry Event In New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association continued to support the international expansion of the genre with their first-ever industry event in New Zealand, featuring country artist Kane Brown.

CMA partnered with Sony Music New Zealand and Frontier Touring for the show, which took place ahead of his September 25th performance at Spark Arena in Auckland.

“At CMA, our mission is to expand the Country Music genre globally, and this opportunity was the first step in building and fostering a Country Music industry community in New Zealand,” says Milly Olykan, Vice President, International Relations and Development. “Kane is the first Country artist to perform an arena show in New Zealand Aotearoa in six years, so we wanted to capitalize on that moment to begin developing the relationships that will help us build the genre. Kane Brown and Restless Road were incredibly well received, and it was exciting to see the potential of the market.”

The industry event provided labels, media, local artists and influencers an opportunity to meet and interact with Brown, who is on tour in the region with sold out headlining dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and CMC.