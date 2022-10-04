Lizzo Announces The European And UK Dates For Her Special Tour

OSLO, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — “About Damn Time” recording artist Lizzo announced the details of the upcoming European leg of her highly successful “Special” tour starting early next year.

The tour kicks off on February 17th at the Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, with shows across Europe before wrapping on the continent at Accor Arena in Paris on March 5th.

Lizzo then heads across the channel for a series of shows in the UK and Ireland, starting on March 8th at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow and winding up at the 02 in London on March 15th.

The three-time Brit-nominated singer-songwriter Joy Crookes will be providing support on the UK dates.

She’s currently on the road in the U.S., with the current segment set to conclude on November 18 and 19 with a pair of shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Lizzo is touring in support of her latest studio album, Special, which dropped on July 15th via Nice Life/Atlantic Records.

The Special Tour Europe/UK 2023

February 17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

February 18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

February 20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

February 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

February 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

February 27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

February 28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 2 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

March 3 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

March 5 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena

March 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena

March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

March 15 – London, UK – The O2