Lizzo Announces The European And UK Dates For Her Special Tour

OSLO, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — “About Damn Time” recording artist Lizzo announced the details of the upcoming European leg of her highly successful “Special” tour starting early next year.
The tour kicks off on February 17th at the Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, with shows across Europe before wrapping on the continent at Accor Arena in Paris on March 5th.
Lizzo then heads across the channel for a series of shows in the UK and Ireland, starting on March 8th at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow and winding up at the 02 in London on March 15th.
The three-time Brit-nominated singer-songwriter Joy Crookes will be providing support on the UK dates.
She’s currently on the road in the U.S., with the current segment set to conclude on November 18 and 19 with a pair of shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Lizzo is touring in support of her latest studio album, Special, which dropped on July 15th via Nice Life/Atlantic Records.
The Special Tour Europe/UK 2023
February 17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum
February 18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
February 20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
February 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
February 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
February 27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
February 28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena
March 2 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
March 3 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
March 5 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena
March 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena
March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
March 15 – London, UK – The O2