Republic Records Promotes Donna Gryn to EVP, Global Marketing Strategy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Republic Records has promoted Donna Gryn to Executive Vice President (EVP) for Global Marketing Strategy four years after being promoted to Senior Vice President for Marketing. Gryn is based in New York.

Gryn has been at the Universal Music Group (UMG) – owned label for a decade after holding positions at Polo Grounds Music, Virgin Records, Star Trak Entertainment, and Epic Records.

At Republic Records, the label says that Gryn handled marketing strategy for marquee pop acts and worked on campaigns for artists including Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, John Legend, and Conan Gray, among others.

She joined the company in 2012 as Senior Director of Marketing before becoming Vice President of Marketing in 2016. With the new role, Gryn will oversee global business development and international marketing initiatives for the label’s entire roster.

Gryn started her career in the music industry as an assistant at Roc-a-Fella Records in 2001 while attending New York University. Her promotion is on the heels of other new appointments and promotions at Republic Records this year.

In June, Taylor Vaughn carried out 360-degree media and publicity campaigns for artists and was promoted to vice president for Media. Bryan Kehn, who has been with the company for nine years, was promoted to vice president for Media in April. A month later, Chris Blackwell was promoted to EVP of A&R and Content Strategy at the company.

Gryn: “I’m extremely excited about this new role and this next phase at Republic. I’m beyond appreciative of Monte, Avery, and Jim’s continued trust and support. They have created an atmosphere that empowers the team to think outside the box and succeed at the highest level.”