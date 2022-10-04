The 5,000-Capacity OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Ready To Take A Bow

NIAGRA FALLS (CelebrityAccess) — Mohegan Entertainment welcomed their latest venue, the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagra, New York.

With a capacity of 5,000, the theater features state-of-the-art sound and lights and a seating configuration that ensures that fans are no farther than 150 feet from the stage.

Fallsview OGL stage located on the Fallsview Casino Resort property in the heart of one of Canada’s busiest tourist destinations, which regularly attracts more than 13 million people a year to the region.

The theater was originally planned to open in 2020 but has not hosted a show due to occupancy restrictions from the pandemic, and other technical challenges. However, an official grand opening event for the OLG Stage is expected to be announced soon.

When it opens later this month, the theater will join Mohegan Entertainment’s existing portfolio of venues that includes Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and the under-construction 15,000-seat Inspire Arena in South Korea.

Shows that have been announced for the OLG Stage At Fallsview Casino include Canada’s Got Talent (10/19-10/23), +Live+ (10/29), The I Love The 90’s Tour (11/3), and Joey Yung (November 20).