Peter Stack, EVP of BMG’s Global Catalog Recordings Set to Leave at the End of 2022

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Peter Stack has announced he will step down as the global head of BMG’s catalog recordings business at the end of the year.

The music executive has worked with the music of Keith Richards, Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fatboy Slim, Mötley Crüe, and more since joining the business as Executive Vice President (EVP), Global Catalog Recordingsin 2014 when BMG acquired the company he founded, Union Square Music.

“When I sold Union Square to BMG at the end of 2014, I agreed to stay on for an initial three years to integrate the business. Little did I know that it would turn into an eight-year adventure creating a best-in-class global operation with a catalog including many of the most influential and iconic artists of all time,” Stack said of his time at BMG finish at the end of 2022.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said, “Peter Stack is both a true professional and a real gentleman who has played a central role in the development of BMG’s successful catalog operation. His place in BMG’s history is assured,” he declared. “We wish him well.”

Stack added: “It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Hartwig and the outstanding team of colleagues at BMG. We have built a best-in-class recorded catalog operation. It has been an enormous privilege to represent such outstanding and talented artists and work alongside many skilled artist managers and representatives. As I move on to take up my next challenge, I look forward to watching BMG’s catalog operation reach even greater heights in the future.”