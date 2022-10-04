Showcase Artists Announced For Mondo.NYC 2022

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Mondo.NYC, the annual trade conference and showcase music festival, announced the lineup for the 2022 event.

Artists will perform virtually on Mondo’s daily live stream via YouTube and at multiple independent concert venues around New York City, including Arlene’s Grocery, Bar Freda, Bowery Electric, Brooklyn Bowl, Drom, and The Sultan Room.

Artists announced for 2022 include Janelle Sy’mone, District 97, JUJU, Al Jacobi, Her Skin, Alexndra Alden, Apryll Aileen, EJ Worland, The Brink Of, We The Commas, The Day Dreamers, Waasil, Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio, Bloom Twins, Papercutz, Phony PPL, Snacktime, Thomas Piper, Miu Haiti, Mike Borgia, Aria &, Mumu, The Cordial Sins, Emmanuel Ohemeng III & Perpetual Motion, Ghostlight, Tokyo, Urbansky, Satch, Kyotolp, and Planet Opal, among others.

The showcase concerts will include multiple genres and feature artists from around the world, including Denmark, Italy, Malta, Canada, the UK, Portugal, Finland, Ireland, Istanbul, India, and Tokyo, along with the U.S. and will be free to conference attendees.

“I’m really proud Mondo is able to host multiple nightly live showcases this year, all at independent venues. We missed the energy and shared appreciation for music and one another through the challenges Covid presented. Though NYC is generally open for nightlife, there are still travel challenges for out-of-town artists, so for now and into the future, Mondo will continue to host both live and streamed showcases. We invite anyone to come to a live show or enjoy one at home on their couch because either way, they’ll be supporting the independent music ecosystem,” said Mondo.NYC showcase director Jennifer Sellers-Dimitrov.

The conference takes place from October 11-14 at the Williamsburg Hotel.

More than 60 panels have been announced for the event, with presenters and panelists that include Andrew Bergman, CEO Downtown, Lisa Cambridge-Mitchell, Founder Persist in Joy, Karibi Dagogo-Jack, Head of Music Partnerships Roblox, Mitch Glazier, CEO RIAA, Hannah Karp, Editorial Director Billboard, Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO Reservoir, , Larry Miller, Director Music Business Program NYU Steinhardt, Mark Mulligan, Managing Director MIDiA Research, Matt Pincus, CEO MUSIC, Peter Shapiro, CEO Dayglo Presents, Kakul Srivastava, CEO Splice, Henry Beecher Hicks III, CEO National Museum of African American Music, Nari Matsuura, Partner/Co-Leader Music Economics & Valuation Services Citrin Cooperman, Michael Poster, Chair of Music Acquisitions & Financing and Partner Michelman & Robinson LLP, Jason King, Chair Clive Davis Institute NYU, Ted Cohen, Co-Founder Mediatech Ventures, Jonathan Azu, Founder & CEO Culture Collective, Ray Daniels, CEO, R.A.Y.D.A.R. Management, Barry Massarsky, Partner & Co-Leader Music Economics & Valuation Services, Citrin Cooperman, Thelonious Monk IV, Founder Straight No Chaser, LLC, Cardin Campbell, Founder & CEO trac, Elliot Groffman, Partner Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian LLP, Rev. Moose, Managing Partner/Co-Founder Marauder, Keith Shocklee, producer, Tiffany R. Warren, EVP Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Sony Music Group, and Tara Finegan, COO Cutting Edge Group, among others.