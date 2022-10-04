Coldplay Cancels Shows In Brazil As Chris Martin Recovers From A ‘Serious’ Lung Infection

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rock legends Coldplay were forced to postpone multiple upcoming shows in Brazil after reporting that frontman Chris Martin is suffering from a serious lung infection.

According to a statement from the band, Martin has been ordered to rest by his doctor for the next three weeks, making it impossible for the band to perform as scheduled in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris’ health,” the statement said.

Coldplay was scheduled to perform a pair of shows at the Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão in Rio de Janeiro on October 11 and 12th, followed by six shows at Allianz Parque in São Paulo on October 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st, and 22nd.

The band counseled fans to hold on to their tickets with an eye towards rescheduling the shows in early 2023 with new dates to be announced “very soon” but promised refunds if needed.

Coldplay is scheduled to return to the stage with their ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’ on October 25th at Estadio River Platte in Buenos Aires, Argentina.