New Music Uploads Jump 66% In 18 Months To 100,000 Tracks

(Hypebot) — 100,000 new tracks are now being uploaded to music streaming platforms every day. This staggering number comes just 18 months after Spotify reported that it was ingesting 60,000 new tracks daily.

When viewed alongside Apple Music’s announcement that it hosts 100 million tracks, this two-thirds jump in daily uploads shows just how incredibly competitive the marketplace is for new artists. Just two years ago, Apple Music said that it hosted 60 million tracks.

‘to separate one’s music from the other 99,999 tracks uploaded that day is incredibly difficult’

The100K milestone stat comes via MBW, who attributed it two the heads of two of the world’s biggest music groups UMG and WMG.

“Today, on any given day of the week, roughly 100,000 tracks of music are uploaded to SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, (and) so on,” retiring head of WMG Steve Cooper said at the recent Goldman Sachs Communicopia event. “The complexity of being able to separate one’s music from the other 99,999 tracks uploaded that day is incredibly complex (and) incredibly difficult.”

Cooper believes that the rise of Web3 will only make breaking through the clutter more difficult. “Most creators don’t have the capital, the skill levels, (or) the expertise to do all of that and be successful,” said Cooper.

UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge confirmed the 100,000 daily uploads stat at the Music Matters conference in Singapore.

