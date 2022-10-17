Peter Ganbarg To Be MUSEEXPO’s International Music Person of the Year For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A&RWorldwide’s annual MUSEEXPO conference announced that Atlantic Records President Peter Ganbarg will be named the International Music Person of the Year when the event returns as an in-person event in Burbank in March 2023.

Ganbarg, who also serves as President of ATCO Records, will be presented with the award during a special VIP Awards Gala Luncheon that will bring together MUSEXPO attendees and Ganbarg’s friends and colleagues from across the industry on Tuesday, March 21st.

The luncheon will feature special presentations from Sat Bisla – President & Founder, A&R Worldwide / MUSEXPO; a senior executive from Warner Music Group; the City of Burbank; and representatives from the State of California.

Ganbarg will also be featured in a keynote interview at MUSEEXPO, highlighting his career as one of the most influential A&R execs in the industry.

Previous “International Music Person of the Year” awards honorees have included Monte Lipman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive, Republic Records & Avery Lipman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive, Republic Records; Grammy & Emmy Award Winning & Oscar nominated global hit songwriter Diane Warren; Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive & President Music, EA Games; Daniel Glass, President & Founder, Glassnote Entertainment Group; Alexandra Patsavas, Music Creative + Production / Original Series Netflix; George Ergatoudis, Head of Music, UK & Ireland, Apple; Harvey Goldsmith, Founder, Harvey Goldsmith Presents (Live Aid, Live Earth, Prince’s Trust); Lisa Worden, Vice President, Rock & Alternative, iHeartMedia, and Program Director of ALT 98.7 and numerous other global music and media influencers.

MUSEEXPO will take place from March 19th – 22nd and will join a week-long series of events that also includes the Global Synch & Brands Summit and the A&R Summit, among others.