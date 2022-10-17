Lucy Noble Named Artistic Director At AEG Presents

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents has appointed Lucy Noble to the newly created position of Artistic Director for the company.

In her new role at AEG, Noble will oversee the artistic direction across the company’s live touring and events business, while driving expansion into new areas.

Noble most recently served as Artistic Director at the famed Royal Albert Hall in London.

“It has been a privilege to work at the Royal Albert Hall and I will miss the building and the people hugely. However, I am extremely excited to take the next step to work with AEG Presents as their inaugural Artistic Director and what that can bring in terms of new performances across the UK,” Noble said.

“We all wish Lucy the very best in her new role and are sure that she will continue to shine. The Hall’s immensely experienced and dedicated staff will continue to present an extraordinary program of events which have been booked by Lucy’s team, including a heart-warming Christmas season – featuring carols, traditional concerts, jazz, drag, soul, classic ballet and so much more – and Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios, which brings in the new year. I am delighted that Dan has agreed to step up to lead the organization until the new CEO starts in 2023. Dan has already demonstrated great leadership and everyone at the Hall is focused on ensuring continuity for artists and audiences alike,” added RAH CEO Craig Hassall.

Royal Albert Hall also announced that Craig Hassall, the organization’s current CEO will be stepping back from his role at the iconic venue on December 16th for a role as President and Chief Executive of Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

Following his exit, Dan Freeman, who joined the Hall in June from his previous role as Chief Financial Officer at LW Theatres Group, will assume the role of interim CEO as the organization commences a search for a new chief executive.