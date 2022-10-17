Public Relations Firm The Lede Company Announces International Expansion

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm The Lede Company expanded to Europe, with the launch of a new regional office in London and plans for an expansion in Paris in 2023.

The company, which was launched in 2018 by PR executives Amanda Silverman, Christine Su, Sarah Levinson Rothman and Meredith O’Sullivan, oversees public relations for talent, corporate communications, brand, content and social equity.

The company’s clients include artists such as Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, corporate clients such as Live Nation, and celebrity brands such as Rihanna’s Savage lingerie and Fenty beauty brands; Ariana Grande’s beauty line R.E.M.; and Pharrell Williams’s businesses Billionaire Boys Club.

According to Vogue Business, The Lede’s London office will be based in Farringdon and will be helmed by veteran communications executive Darren Howells.

The company hopes to launch a regional office in Paris during the second half of 2023 with co-founder Christine Su telling Vogue Business that talks have already begun for the expansion. The Lede is also eyeing potential expansions in Asia, with an particular interest in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong.