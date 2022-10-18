Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch Announces Retirement

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (October 14), Five Finger Death Punch (FFDP) played at the Ball Arena in Denver. Frontman Ivan Moody brought his two children on stage and announced he will make one more FFDP album and then retire from heavy metal.

“I wanted to tell you this. And nobody else in the world knows Denver, so this is where it’s going to start. And what you do with it is up to you. The last 15 years of my life I have toured the world; I have seen every country and every city on this planet at least twice. That’s a fact. And through that time, as many of you parents know… I have missed a lot of time with my kiddos. So I made them a deal today, and I’m going to stick to it. After this year, I am going to make one more Five Finger Death Punch album, and then I am retiring from heavy metal.”

Moody didn’t put a specific date on his retirement but the band released their most recent album, AfteLife, earlier this year. It’s not the first time Moody has told an audience that he was quitting. In June 2017, he informed a crowd at a FFDP gig in Holland that it would be his last show with the band, though he later admitted that he had “fallen off the wagon”.

FFDP and Brantley Gilbert will be hitting the road together this fall for a US arena tour with support from newcomer, Corey Marks. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Grand Rapids on November 9 before wrapping up in Las Vegas on December 17 (full routing below).

The two artists partnered on their global No. 1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019. The track also features Brian May, the song’s original performer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation, to benefit first responders. To date, the collaboration has garnered 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams.