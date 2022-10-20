Queen Legend Freddie Mercury’s Rolls Royce Auctioned For Ukraine War Charity

RICHMOND, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Queen frontman Freddie Mercury did not have a driver’s license – that’s right – he never learned to drive legally. Due to that, he was always chauffeured around in luxury cars. One of those cars with the nickname Freddie-Freighter was a 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow. That Rolls is heading to auction at RM Sotheby’s November event. Mercury used the Silver Shadow as his personal limousine from 1979 until he died in 1991.

Finished in its original Silver Chalice over the blue interior with the same 6.75-liter V8 engine, the Shadow also comes with a service history file. That file features paperwork listing Mercury, Goose Productions, Ltd., and Mary Austin (Mercury’s former partner) as the former client/owners.

After the world lost one of its biggest rock and roll stars in 1991, the car continued to be used by his sister, Kashmira Cooke, who later purchased it from his estate and sold it to its current owner in 2013.

The Shadow will cross the block in London on November 5, and proceeds from the auction will help the charitable organization Superhumans Center provide aid for war victims in Ukraine, specifically through funding a new hospital in the city of Lviv.