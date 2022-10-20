Eagles Expand 2023 Hotel California Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Eagles (Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill) extends the band’s Hotel California Tour with 2023 shows in February and March set for Portland, San Jose, Phoenix, San Diego, and Acrisure Arena’s Grand Opening concert in Palm Springs.

HOTEL CALIFORNIA 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sunday, Feb. 19, Portland – Moda Center

Tuesday, Feb. 21 San Jose – SAP Center

Friday, Feb. 24 Palm Springs – Acrisure Arena

Wednesday, Mar. 1 Phoenix – Footprint Center

Friday, Mar. 3 San Diego – Pechanga Arena

Each concert will feature their iconic album Hotel California performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits.

The tour is produced by Live Nation with presales are available starting Thursday, (October 27). A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more, will be available. General on sale is Friday (October 28) through Ticketmaster.

The Eagles kicked off the Hotel California concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim. To date, the Eagles have performed more than 70 sold-out shows, including five nights at Madison Square Garden, four nights at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, four nights at American Airlines Arena, three concerts at the Toyota Center, and three nights at the Forum.

Hotel California is the third best-selling US album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.” Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour. The band’s Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling US album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six No. 1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.