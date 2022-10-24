Ahmed Nureni New General Manager of Warner Music Middle East

DUBAI (CelebrityAccess) – Ahmed Nureni has been appointed the new General Manager (GM) of Warner Music Middle East. He will be based in Dubai and report to Alfonso Perez-Soto, President of Emerging Markets Warner Recorded Music.

Nureni will continue as the GM of Qanawat Music – which was acquired by Warner Music Group earlier this year and will continue to work closely with Adnan Al-Obthani, the founder of Qanawat Music. Nureni has worked in the music industry for more than 14 years, helping musicans and artists in the Middle East and North Africa maximise their digital reach across the region and globally.

Moe Hamzeh, who helped establish Warner Music Middle East in 2018, has stepped down after five years at the helm to pursue other music projects. Warner Music Middle East covers Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Nureni says: “I’m excited to be heading Warner Music Middle East, alongside my responsibilities at Qanawat. The dual role will allow me to harness synergies from both businesses and be thoughtful and strategic in the way we grow Warner Music Middle East’s artist roster. There’s so much creative potential in our region and we’re only just beginning to tap into it. I’m looking forward to working closely with our team in Beirut and promise them the next few years are going to be hugely exciting!”

Simon Robson, President, International, Warner Recorded Music, concludes: “The Middle East and North Africa is the fastest-growing region in the world for the recorded music industry, with some great talent coming through. It is a priority market for us, highlighted by our accelerated activity in MENA in the last 18 months, but we have further ambitious growth plans, which Ahmed will help us deliver.”