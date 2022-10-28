Elvis Costello Announces Elvis In Iceland

Reykjavik, Iceland (CelebrityAccess) — Rock icon Elvis Costello has partnered with Dreamcatcher Events for Elvis in Iceland, a 4-day musical destination event.

Set for May 25-29, 2023 in Reykjavik, Iceland, Elvis In Iceland will feature exclusive live performances, Q&A sessions, and other fan activities with Elvis Costello, as well as longtime musical associate Steve Nieve, with very special guest Nick Lowe.

All registrations include tickets to a private performance for just 100 fans by Costello and Nieve, as well as passes to a concert at Reykjavik’s renowned Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre, set for May 28.

Registration also includes accommodations at the Grand Hotel Reykjavik; dining at some of Iceland’s top restaurants; a tour of the island nation’s national parks; and a half-day visit to Sky Lagoon geothermal spa.

Elvis in Iceland will also drawn on the nation’s homegrown talent and will include performances by folk trio, Systurm, who recently represented Iceland during the Eurovision Song Contest.

Fans will also have access to Q&A sessions with Elvis and Nick, as well as photo opportunities with Elvis, Nick, and Steve.

“For many years I’ve been thinking to myself, ‘When am I going to get to come back to Reykjavik? When am I going to come back to Iceland and play for you all again?’” says Elvis Costello. “Well, it seems that May 2023, marks the time when I will return! I will be there with Steve Nieve, a huge stack of songs, and many stories to tell you on my Elvis in Iceland trip. I’ll look forward to seeing you then.”