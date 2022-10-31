Public Memorial Services To Be Held For Jerry Lee Lewis This Weekend

HERNANDO, Miss. (CelebrityAccess) — The family of the late rock & roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis announced that a public memorial will be held this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi and his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana.

Lewis’ cousin, the televangelist Reverend Jimmy Swaggert will officiate during the ceremony, along with Ferriday’s Clyde Ray Webber.

For fans who can’t attend in person, a public live stream will be available through Lewis’ Facebook page.

Visitation – Public Welcome, Limited Availability

Hernando, Miss. – Thursday, Nov. 3 | 5 – 8 PM

Hernando Funeral Home

2285 Hwy 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632

Visitation – Public Welcome, Limited Availability

Young’s Funeral Home – Saturday, Nov. 5 | 10 – 11 AM

2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334

Funeral Service – Public Welcome, Very Limited Availability

Livestream Available (Details to follow via Facebook)

Young’s Funeral Home – Saturday, Nov. 5 | 11 AM CT

2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334

Private Burial Following Service