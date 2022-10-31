Public Memorial Services To Be Held For Jerry Lee Lewis This Weekend

HERNANDO, Miss. (CelebrityAccess) — The family of the late rock & roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis announced that a public memorial will be held this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi and his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana.
Lewis’ cousin, the televangelist Reverend Jimmy Swaggert will officiate during the ceremony, along with Ferriday’s Clyde Ray Webber.
For fans who can’t attend in person, a public live stream will be available through Lewis’ Facebook page.
Visitation – Public Welcome, Limited Availability
Hernando, Miss. – Thursday, Nov. 3 | 5 – 8 PM
Hernando Funeral Home
2285 Hwy 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632
Visitation – Public Welcome, Limited Availability
Young’s Funeral Home – Saturday, Nov. 5 | 10 – 11 AM
2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334
Funeral Service – Public Welcome, Very Limited Availability
Livestream Available (Details to follow via Facebook)
Young’s Funeral Home – Saturday, Nov. 5 | 11 AM CT
2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334
Private Burial Following Service