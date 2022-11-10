The Byron Bay Bluefest Launches A Melbourne Expansion For 2023

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Australia’s Bluesfest announced that the popular festival brand is expanding to Victoria’s capital of Melbourne for the first time in 2023.

Set for April 8 & 9 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the festival will feature multiple indoor theatres and stages, food and drink, family entertainment and more.

The Melbourne edition of the fest debuts with a lineup that includes Ash Grunwald, Buddy Guy, The Doobie Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Henry Wagons, Kaleo, Kasey Chambers, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Paolo Nutini, Robert Glasper, Steve Earle among numerous others.

Bluesfest’s Melbourne expansion was developed through a partnership with Melbourne based music industry veteran Neil Croker

‘I am so excited to be bringing Australia’s leading music festival, Bluesfest Byron Bay down south to present a first of its kind two-day indoor music festival. We’ll be bringing some of the absolute premium international and local artists who perform at Bluesfest alongside the fantastic Melbourne artists to create an experience for music lovers that is unprecedented in this city. Offering patrons the chance to see more than 30 performances over a two-day period in an environment that is weatherproofed, accessible and safe, right in the heart of the Melbourne and Docklands area. I see Bluesfest Melbourne becoming an absolute must see on the annual events calendar,” stated Bluesfest chief Peter Noble.