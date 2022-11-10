Arrival Artists and ATC Management Launch Brand Strategy Agency CompanyX

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music booking agency Arrival Artists and ATC Management have once again teamed up to launch companyX, a new brand strategy agency that will work on behalf of the artists represented by both agencies.

Veteran New York-based label exec Mara Frankel will serve as CEO of the new company and will oversee strategic brand partnerships across a variety of disciplines, including name and likeness campaigns, ambassador programs, branded editorial content, paid social media, video product placement, and other third-party artist revenue opportunities.

“I am thrilled to bring my brand partnerships experience to an exciting new roster of talent, continuing to work through an incredible network of industry collaborators. It is so meaningful to launch companyX with Arrival Artists and ATC Group, two groundbreaking companies who continue to innovate in their field and shift how our industry can operate,” Frankel said of her new position.

“We want companyX to represent the full scope of effort that goes into bringing creative partnerships to life, providing hands-on strategy and industry insights to our uniquely talented artists, many of whom are new to the brand space. We aim to prioritize the interests of our talent, pitching directly on behalf of the artist to create ongoing, impactful partnerships,” she continued.

She joins the company after a 12-year stint at Atlantic Records, where she rose through the ranks to serve as Senior Creative Director, Brand Partnerships at the label.

She began her career in music serving as a publicist for several independent labels and artists.

“We are delighted to carry on building the relationship we have established with Mara and to start this new brand venture companyX. ATC Group has grown considerably over the last year; opening a new office in New York and further expanding the service businesses by adding to the excellent teams across Your Army America, Familiar Music and [namethemachine]. Starting companyX in partnership with our friends at Arrival speaks to our shared values and creates an unmatched roster in the independent brand agency space,” stated Jonny Dawson, CEO of ATC Group North America.

“When we launched Arrival two years ago, our goal was simple: aggregate decades of experience at agencies both large and boutique, and distill the most effective pieces to create an agency focused on career development at all levels. Building on that mission by launching companyX with partners like Mara and ATC Group has been a dream come true. Mara not only understands the vibrancy and uniqueness of our roster, but also has the creativity and experience to articulate an artist’s vision to the brand world without compromise. ATC Group brings with them their own roster of current and future legends, as well as a track record of building forward-thinking, artist-focused ventures. With this much experience in different corners of music, plus a singular focus on artistry and strategy, I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together,” added Matt Yasecko, COO of Arrival Artists.