Live Nation Announces Booking Partnership with The Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage in Central Park

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN), one of the largest entertainment companies in the world announced that it will be the booking partner for the Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage festival, one of New York’s longest-running outdoor concert experiences. Ahead of the 2023 summer season, LN will be responsible for booking ticketed benefit concerts between June and October at the Rumsey Playfield site in NYC’s Central Park.

SummerStage has hosted more than six million people from NYC and around the world since its inaugural season 40 years ago. The live shows bring iconic legends and rising stars alike to Central Park under numerous genres like salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie, reggae, Afrobeat, contemporary dance, and more. SummerStage presents free performances throughout all five boroughs of NYC.

In 2019, SummerStage’s venue in Central Park reopened after undergoing a $5.5 million transformation that included a new, larger, stage with a new sound system, LED screens, newly raised seating areas, concession areas, and improved dressing rooms. The VIP space was expanded with a member lounge, a covered seating area, and a viewing deck.

“Being a New Yorker for over 10 years now, I’ve spent plenty of nights at SummerStage shows and have witnessed first-hand the significant upgrades City Parks Foundation has implemented to the venue over the last 3 years,” says Stacie George, SVP Bookings, Northeast. “It’s truly an honor and a privilege to book the most prestigious play in New York City’s Central Park and we’re already looking ahead to the 2023 summer season, aiming to make it the best one yet.”