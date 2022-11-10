The Pepsi Rock The South Country Music Fest To Return In 2023 With An Expanded Format

CULLMAN, AL (CelebrityAccess) — The Pepsi Rock The South country music festival will return for 2023 with an expanded format and music from headliners such as Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Riley Green.

For 2023, the festival, which previously included two days of music, will now spread out to three, taking place from July 20-22, 2023, at York Farms in Cullman, AL.

Other artists announced for the lineup for 2023 include Bailey Zimmerman, Travis Tritt, Jo Dee Messina, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, J.R. Carroll, Ella Langley, Tristan Baugh, with more to be announced in the leadup to the event.

“We welcomed more than 65,000 fans last year, and we’re looking forward to expanding to three days with some amazing headliners and artists this year,” says Shane Quick, Pepsi® Rock the South partner. “It’s been an exciting journey to see this festival continue to grow and give back. We are thankful for this community, and we look forward to seeing everyone in Cullman again this Summer.”

For its 2023 return, the festival will continue its charitable efforts in service of the citizens of Alabama. Since its founding in 2012, the event has raised more than $1,000,000 for area charities, including Cullman City Parks and Recreation, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, The Link of Cullman County, Alabama Forever and Cullman Caring for Kids.