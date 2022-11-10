moe. Guitarist Chuck Garvey To Make His First Appearance With The Band Since His 2021 Stroke

BOULDER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — After suffering a stroke in 2021, moe. guitarist and founding member Chuck Garvey plans to reunite with the band for a special performance on New Year’s Eve.

moe.’s Al Schnier broke the news to fans at a recent show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, stating that Garvey would sit-in as a “special guest” during part of the band’s New Year’s Eve show at the Fillmore Philadelphia.

The show will mark Garvey’s first return to the stage with moe. in more than a year when he appeared during the band’s Halloween performance at the Philly Fillmore in 2021.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of my worst day ever,” wrote Chuck in a note to fans. “I scared my wife, my family, my friends, and many of you who heard of my stroke. Thank you for your well-wishes and your donations, without which my recovery would not have happened. This year has been a really long, difficult one for me, but a rewarding one, in that I learned what a person needs to do to achieve goals. Some are basic, everyday things like speech, and some are more about universal things that I noticed about family, friends, and community that keep us all afloat.”

“So, thank you for your help and your community,” Chuck continued. “I can’t wait to see all of you where the water falls, and the music calls. I will be joining my brothers on stage in Philly, the city of brotherly love.”

Garvey first shared his experiences with his stroke and recovery in the recently launched podcast, “Podcrash,” which focuses on all things moe.

As of yet, moe. has yet to stipulate when Garvey might return to the band’s lineup on a full time basis. In his absence, Michael “Suke” Cerulo from Schleigho has been filling in for live performances, alongside keyboardist Nate Wilson from Percy Hill and Assembly of Dust.