The ‘Songstress’ Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Eight-time Grammy Award-winning icon Anita Baker has announced a run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up at Oakland Arena on December 23.

The tour celebrates Baker’s 40 years in the industry since the release of her debut album, The Songstress, in 1983. These dates mark the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 and it is also the first time Baker will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! Gonna, bring some new music and some special guests, too.” -ABXO🎼

Baker, born in Toledo and raised in Detroit is one of the most popular singers of soulful ballads during the 1980s. Starting her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker released her first solo album, The Songstress, in 1983. In 1986, she rose to stardom following the release of her Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.” Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has four Platinum albums, along with two Gold albums. Baker has a vocal range that extends her register to at least three octaves.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Thursday (November 17) to the general public and the Citi presale begins Monday (November 14).

2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena