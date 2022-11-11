Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons Announced as Innings Festival Florida Headliners

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) – The Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons are set to headline the second edition of the Innings Festival this March 18 – 19 at the Raymond James Stadium grounds during Grapefruit League’s spring training.

The two-day festival will feature over 15 artists and three stages with performers such as Weezer, Pitbull, The Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, and more. The festival will feature local fare, family-friendly activities, and appearances by Major League Baseball (MLB) players including John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Cecil Fielder, Ryan Klisko, and more.

Tickets went on sale Thursday (November 3) with 1 or 2-day general admission, VIP, and Platinum tickets still available. Kids seven and under are free with a ticketed adult.