Guitar Master Matt Schofield Signs With UAA for Exclusive Representation

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – UK-born but US-based British Blues Award Hall of Famer Matt Schofield has signed with Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) for exclusive representation in all areas of live performance and global touring. UAA’s partner and agent Nick Szatmari will be co-leading the partnership along with UAA’s Head of Pop/Rock, agent Matt Rafal.

“UAA is very excited about this opportunity,” says Szatmari, adding “Matt is a phenomenal artist and myself and Matt Rafal and the entire team at UAA are looking forward to contributing to his growth and collaborating on this next chapter in his illustrious career. The world needs more Guitar Heroes!”

With more than 3 decades under his belt of performing, the multi-award-winning guitar virtuoso, singer, songwriter, producer, and band leader, continues to push the frontiers and reshape the boundaries of the Blues tradition, making him one of the most distinctive guitarists of this generation.

Schofield is recognized for critical acclaim including: ”British Blues Guitarist of the Year” (3X), “British Blues Album of the Year”, and ”Top Ten British Blues Guitarist of All Time” alongside Eric Clapton and Peter Green.

You can catch Schofield on tour up through mid-December.

On Tour Now:

Nov 17, 2022 - Sydney, AU – Factory Theatre

Nov 18, 2022 - Lambton, AU – Lizotte’s

Nov 19, 2022 - Woolloongabba, AU – Princess Theatre

Nov 20, 2022 - Newport, AU – Way Out West

Nov 24, 2022 - Narrabundah, AU – Hamonie German Club of Canberra

Nov 25, 2022 - St. Kilda, AU – Memo Music Hall

Nov 26, 2022 - Port Noarlunga, South AU – Port Noarlunga Blues Festival

Dec 17, 2022 - Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club