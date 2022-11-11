Singer/Songwriter Naomi Cooke Johnson Joins Fusion Music Roster

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Singer / Songwriter Naomi Cooke Johnson has joined the roster of the Nashville artist management team, Fusion Music.

Before going solo, Johnson was a former member of the group Runaway June alongside Jennifer Wayne and Natalie Stovall. She left the group in February of this year after spending seven years with the Country music girl group.

Johnson, 32, formed the group with Wayne and Hannah Mulholland in 2015, and Stovall was brought in after Mulholland left the group in 2020. Runaway June’s most recent release was the 2020 Christmas album When I Think About Christmas.

Johnson co-wrote the RIAA Gold-Certified Top 10 hit, “Buy My Own Drinks,” and has received multiple award nominations from the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Television (CMT).

“We have been fans of Naomi throughout her career and are excited to work with her as she steps forward into her new musical journey,” says Daniel Miller, Managing Partner, Fusion Music.

Johnson is also represented by Joey Lee and Adi Sharma (WME), Jess Rosen (Greenberg Traurig), and Mike Vaden (Vaden Group).